Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:54 pm
bigbadcat
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2010 5:07 pm
Posts: 94
Ultimately moving to a new ground would be ideal given it's in the right location but my point of view both my daughters stopped getting season tickets due to lack of student discount something they get at most other grounds so pick and choose there games as do all there mates ,the vast majority of armchair fans really don't know what there missing this season so there's the problem for so many years we were gash , as for Bellevue most people listen to what's broadcast constantly told its a tip strangely I've stood at most grounds and bizarrely I see the grass and field it's what s on it that will bring people back in we need a successful team with a final
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:03 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1867
Redscat wrote:
I'm not that sure that the state of the ground is as big an issue as a lot make out. We've had ground improvements over the last couple of seasons ie the north and west stands, but the crowds are less than the 7 or 8000 we were achieving during the Glover era. A lot of supporters that I speak to say that they would love to stay at Belle Vue. Also, how do you account for the demise of the other sporting clubs that I mentioned

Wakey RU, name a Rugby Union club in this area that does well in the 80s they had a decent team and were probably the biggest club in Yorkshire, didn't Bradford Bulls contribute to their demise. Wakefield FC what do you expect? It would take years to establish a new football club, it'd love a professional Wakefield football club as it would make the stadium issues a lot easier.
If The club continues its progress on and off the pitch and stadium gets sorted we continue to add to our support and the club will get stronger.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1641
Yes there were higher crowds in the Glover/Elston era, but the cost of a season ticket was much lower. So in effect we had a near on full ground, but unfortunately empty tills.

Maybe the costs of them do need looking at a bit, as they are higher than those of other clubs, but I would say snipping them rather than slashing the costs.

Its incentives thats needed to entice more fans to come in.

Mini packages, memberships that include other bonuses, getting out into the city more to promote the club. I even heard the other day about a super league club, that all season ticket holders receive a thank you from the club for their continued support. Sometimes that personal touch can go a long way in gaining new and retaining old business. Before the comments start, it wasn't Hull KR
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:01 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 770
Location: Wakefield
Lets face it, unless you buy the Wakefield Express or have Sky sports then Wakefield Trinity do not exist in the lives / minds of the general public. Try it, do without those two sources of information and you will never hear the name of the club,let alone the sport of rugby league. Some of us are lucky enough to move in circles where the game is talked about but without mates and family who indulge themselves in our passion then how do the rest get to hear about the game? let alone our position in the league. I have always been a follower but in the late 70s I had other things to do and even for me, league dropped completely of my radar, and that included a time when Trinity went to Wembley. Glover had the right idea but as someone said, not enough money coming in.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:50 pm
Emley Cat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 471
I do sense the tide is turning slightly over the last couple of seasons with our continued success with people in general actually talking about the club again. There seems to be a little buzz in the pub, in the supermarket, around the town. I see more Trinity shirts than I did 5 years ago, there doesn't seem to be the numbers of Bulls or Rhinos shirts there used to be. Fans seem to be proud to wear their shirts, to stop and have a chat about the team. It doesn't seem much I know and whether it will increase numbers time will tell but I've certainly had a feelgood factor about the club since MC took over. We're heading in the right direction and as other posters have said, if we could only get some positive stadium news that would really give us a huge boost.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:09 am
Jizzer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 503
Maybe this should go on the stadium thread, but what happened to the deal offered by MC to the council regarding lending the funds then paying back with interest?
Re: Selling the game!
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:00 am
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2825
Location: WF4
Miro wrote:
Lets face it, unless you buy the Wakefield Express or have Sky sports then Wakefield Trinity do not exist in the lives / minds of the general public. Try it, do without those two sources of information and you will never hear the name of the club,let alone the sport of rugby league. Some of us are lucky enough to move in circles where the game is talked about but without mates and family who indulge themselves in our passion then how do the rest get to hear about the game?


Spot on. The only time I hear anything about Wakefield Trinity other than Sky Sports and the local papers is in the pubs on match days, and that's because the people are either going or have been to the game. Compare this to Castleford where the whole town literally lives and breathes Cas Tigers 365 days a year.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
