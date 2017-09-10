Ultimately moving to a new ground would be ideal given it's in the right location but my point of view both my daughters stopped getting season tickets due to lack of student discount something they get at most other grounds so pick and choose there games as do all there mates ,the vast majority of armchair fans really don't know what there missing this season so there's the problem for so many years we were gash , as for Bellevue most people listen to what's broadcast constantly told its a tip strangely I've stood at most grounds and bizarrely I see the grass and field it's what s on it that will bring people back in we need a successful team with a final