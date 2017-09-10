Lets face it, unless you buy the Wakefield Express or have Sky sports then Wakefield Trinity do not exist in the lives / minds of the general public. Try it, do without those two sources of information and you will never hear the name of the club,let alone the sport of rugby league. Some of us are lucky enough to move in circles where the game is talked about but without mates and family who indulge themselves in our passion then how do the rest get to hear about the game? let alone our position in the league. I have always been a follower but in the late 70s I had other things to do and even for me, league dropped completely of my radar, and that included a time when Trinity went to Wembley. Glover had the right idea but as someone said, not enough money coming in.