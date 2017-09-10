Yes there were higher crowds in the Glover/Elston era, but the cost of a season ticket was much lower. So in effect we had a near on full ground, but unfortunately empty tills.



Maybe the costs of them do need looking at a bit, as they are higher than those of other clubs, but I would say snipping them rather than slashing the costs.



Its incentives thats needed to entice more fans to come in.



Mini packages, memberships that include other bonuses, getting out into the city more to promote the club. I even heard the other day about a super league club, that all season ticket holders receive a thank you from the club for their continued support. Sometimes that personal touch can go a long way in gaining new and retaining old business. Before the comments start, it wasn't Hull KR