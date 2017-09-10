WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling the game!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Selling the game!

Post a reply
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:54 pm
bigbadcat User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2010 5:07 pm
Posts: 94
Ultimately moving to a new ground would be ideal given it's in the right location but my point of view both my daughters stopped getting season tickets due to lack of student discount something they get at most other grounds so pick and choose there games as do all there mates ,the vast majority of armchair fans really don't know what there missing this season so there's the problem for so many years we were gash , as for Bellevue most people listen to what's broadcast constantly told its a tip strangely I've stood at most grounds and bizarrely I see the grass and field it's what s on it that will bring people back in we need a successful team with a final
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:03 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1865
Redscat wrote:
I'm not that sure that the state of the ground is as big an issue as a lot make out. We've had ground improvements over the last couple of seasons ie the north and west stands, but the crowds are less than the 7 or 8000 we were achieving during the Glover era. A lot of supporters that I speak to say that they would love to stay at Belle Vue. Also, how do you account for the demise of the other sporting clubs that I mentioned

Wakey RU, name a Rugby Union club in this area that does well in the 80s they had a decent team and were probably the biggest club in Yorkshire, didn't Bradford Bulls contribute to their demise. Wakefield FC what do you expect? It would take years to establish a new football club, it'd love a professional Wakefield football club as it would make the stadium issues a lot easier.
If The club continues its progress on and off the pitch and stadium gets sorted we continue to add to our support and the club will get stronger.
Re: Selling the game!
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1641
Yes there were higher crowds in the Glover/Elston era, but the cost of a season ticket was much lower. So in effect we had a near on full ground, but unfortunately empty tills.

Maybe the costs of them do need looking at a bit, as they are higher than those of other clubs, but I would say snipping them rather than slashing the costs.

Its incentives thats needed to entice more fans to come in.

Mini packages, memberships that include other bonuses, getting out into the city more to promote the club. I even heard the other day about a super league club, that all season ticket holders receive a thank you from the club for their continued support. Sometimes that personal touch can go a long way in gaining new and retaining old business. Before the comments start, it wasn't Hull KR
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Big lads mate, bigbadcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, normycat, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 237 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,3842,07276,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM