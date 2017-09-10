Redscat wrote: I, and others, on this forum have said many times before that the public of Wakefield are apathetic towards all spectator sports, not just rugby league. I agree that the ground issue is a big factor. Wakefield RU, Wakefield AFC and Wakefield CC all had reasonable ground accommodation but disappeared within a short time of each other, and Wakefiekd Trinity would have gone the same way if not for the shear doggedness (and money) of Michael Carter and Chris Brereton. We just can't get the Wakefield citizens off their arses. Castleford could give us a good lesson on this subject.

I don't think the Wakefield public are apathetic they've just had to put up with 60 years of disappointment on and off the pitch. If the same happened to St Helens or Warrington or any other club they'd be the same. I can see a change happening and people are looking at our club in a more positive light good example is s few work colleagues who've not been for a few years are coming for the Wigan game as they've been impressed with what they've seen on TV this season and new stadium would change our image instantly. Plus I don't know the merchandise sales but we must have sold more than ever this season.Up the Trin