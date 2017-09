The lads deserve more support but the Trin support is getting bigger. Thursday night matches have knocked the average attendance + lack of away fans only Hull and cas have brought a decent following this season. The state of Belle Vue and lack of progress on community stadium has an effect but I can see our support getting better and for a club that's won nothing in 60 years playing in embarrassing facilities our loyal hardcore support is there to build on.

Keep on as we are coupled with positive stadium news and I'd be hoping for above 6k average next season,we have the potential support out there. Get to the GF this season and we'll have over 20k claiming to be loyal fans.

Up the Trin