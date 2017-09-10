|
Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:43 am
Posts: 1
|
How can we make the people of Wakefield come down to watch this city's high flying super league team. Waky have exceeded all expectations and continue to produce some great entertainment but it seems that crowds continue to dwindle. Big games at a critical part of the season watched by pathetic crowds, cant be all Sky's fault can it?
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:25 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1641
|
Marketing drives within the city, promoting the clubs and its recent upturn in fortunes, especially to areas where new housing has sprung up.
Maybe also offering incentives to attract them.
Ultimately, I think real positive news and action regarding the stadium would help the cause.
No its not all Skys fault but Thursday and Friday nights are tough. Not all fans drive, and some work until 5.30.
I think most of our away trips on these nights depart the ground prior. Sure fans of other clubs have the same issues.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:24 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1867
|
The lads deserve more support but the Trin support is getting bigger. Thursday night matches have knocked the average attendance + lack of away fans only Hull and cas have brought a decent following this season. The state of Belle Vue and lack of progress on community stadium has an effect but I can see our support getting better and for a club that's won nothing in 60 years playing in embarrassing facilities our loyal hardcore support is there to build on.
Keep on as we are coupled with positive stadium news and I'd be hoping for above 6k average next season,we have the potential support out there. Get to the GF this season and we'll have over 20k claiming to be loyal fans.
Up the Trin
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 17, 2012 1:08 pm
Posts: 502
|
Marketing could be improved, but the ground is the main issue with crowds IMHO. Like it or lump it - not everyone wants to pay 20 odd quid to watch a game of Rugby on a building site. A few friends of mine we're talking about getting more into Rugby League recently and were discussing which local team they would pick to follow out of Wakey, Leeds and Cas (Wakey being the most local). Wakey were discounted simply because of the state of the ground.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:50 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 625
|
[quote="M62 J30 TRINITY"]
Keep on as we are coupled with positive stadium news and I'd be hoping for above 6k average next season,we have the potential support out there. Get to the GF this season and we'll have over 20k claiming to be loyal fans.
Up the Trin[/quote
I love an optimist! - but being a Trinity fan you have to be I suppose. I'm a little more pessimistic these days I'm afraid.
I'm sure a new stadium with better facilities would attract more, especially with the team playing as well as they are, but with absolutely no sign of anything happening stadium-wise, it will be status quo regarding attendances!
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 638
|
I, and others, on this forum have said many times before that the public of Wakefield are apathetic towards all spectator sports, not just rugby league. I agree that the ground issue is a big factor. Wakefield RU, Wakefield AFC and Wakefield CC all had reasonable ground accommodation but disappeared within a short time of each other, and Wakefiekd Trinity would have gone the same way if not for the shear doggedness (and money) of Michael Carter and Chris Brereton. We just can't get the Wakefield citizens off their arses. Castleford could give us a good lesson on this subject.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1867
|
Redscat wrote:
I, and others, on this forum have said many times before that the public of Wakefield are apathetic towards all spectator sports, not just rugby league. I agree that the ground issue is a big factor. Wakefield RU, Wakefield AFC and Wakefield CC all had reasonable ground accommodation but disappeared within a short time of each other, and Wakefiekd Trinity would have gone the same way if not for the shear doggedness (and money) of Michael Carter and Chris Brereton. We just can't get the Wakefield citizens off their arses. Castleford could give us a good lesson on this subject.
I don't think the Wakefield public are apathetic they've just had to put up with 60 years of disappointment on and off the pitch. If the same happened to St Helens or Warrington or any other club they'd be the same. I can see a change happening and people are looking at our club in a more positive light good example is s few work colleagues who've not been for a few years are coming for the Wigan game as they've been impressed with what they've seen on TV this season and new stadium would change our image instantly. Plus I don't know the merchandise sales but we must have sold more than ever this season.
Up the Trin
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1867
|
Jizzer wrote:
Marketing could be improved, but the ground is the main issue with crowds IMHO. Like it or lump it - not everyone wants to pay 20 odd quid to watch a game of Rugby on a building site. A few friends of mine we're talking about getting more into Rugby League recently and were discussing which local team they would pick to follow out of Wakey, Leeds and Cas (Wakey being the most local). Wakey were discounted simply because of the state of the ground.
Grounds a massive hindrance everyone knows it, I don't take the kids because of the state of it but hopefully we will get it sorted and then we can really push on.
Up the Trin
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3203
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Grounds a massive hindrance everyone knows it, I don't take the kids because of the state of it but hopefully we will get it sorted and then we can really push on.
Up the Trin
I agree the ground is an issue but not to take your kids I find a bit strange, I've took all 3 of mine from an early age and now both my grandkids and never once thought anything else,but every one has a choice.
|
|
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 638
|
I'm not that sure that the state of the ground is as big an issue as a lot make out. We've had ground improvements over the last couple of seasons ie the north and west stands, but the crowds are less than the 7 or 8000 we were achieving during the Glover era. A lot of supporters that I speak to say that they would love to stay at Belle Vue. Also, how do you account for the demise of the other sporting clubs that I mentioned
|
