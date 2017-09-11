WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith

Re: Tony Smith
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:55 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 46
batleyrhino wrote:
Much as I thought he was great last time round, it was a perfect scenario for both him and Leeds. This time we need someone who can break the mould and has no previous ties to the club or players. I'd be looking for an Aussie who can come in with a new broom and sweep the place clean, someone without any existing relationships so no favours, and then back then to drive through a change to the playing staff over the next 2 or 3 years.

Brian has been a key part of a great journey but it's time for a change.


Agreed.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:57 am
Trebor1

Joined: Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Posts: 46
One thing is for certain, we need a change of coach without a doubt, I'd even go as far to say even in the event that we, by some miracle, win the GF.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:00 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7933
Location: SWMC Coach
chapylad wrote:
No to Smith I think he has served his purpose with us and for that matter Wire.
I would like Walker or Toovey but feel we will stick with McDermott for another season.
Despite the brand of rugby we serve up we made it to the semi finals of the CC and we have a home semi coming up with a shout of a GF appearance and dare I say it we could end up as champions.
Would we have taken that at the start of this season after last seasons debacle?
You bet we would.
I personally would like a change of playing staff but cannot see that happening much either with Dwyer and Myler likely to be the only two notable inclusions along with promotions to some of the younger lads.


We are where we are this year arguably because the standard has been so poor across the board, Cas apart.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: Tony Smith
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:04 am
FGB
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 425
Smith wouldnt be my first choice, but I'd certainly take him over McDermott.

Bored to death of the current way we play, let's get some attacking structure back.
