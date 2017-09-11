batleyrhino wrote:
Much as I thought he was great last time round, it was a perfect scenario for both him and Leeds. This time we need someone who can break the mould and has no previous ties to the club or players. I'd be looking for an Aussie who can come in with a new broom and sweep the place clean, someone without any existing relationships so no favours, and then back then to drive through a change to the playing staff over the next 2 or 3 years.
Brian has been a key part of a great journey but it's time for a change.
Agreed.