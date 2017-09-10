No to Smith I think he has served his purpose with us and for that matter Wire.

I would like Walker or Toovey but feel we will stick with McDermott for another season.

Despite the brand of rugby we serve up we made it to the semi finals of the CC and we have a home semi coming up with a shout of a GF appearance and dare I say it we could end up as champions.

Would we have taken that at the start of this season after last seasons debacle?

You bet we would.

I personally would like a change of playing staff but cannot see that happening much either with Dwyer and Myler likely to be the only two notable inclusions along with promotions to some of the younger lads.