Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:44 pm
Smith has won at the minimum what he should have with what he had at his disposal over 15 years. The best generation of Leeds players in decades and backed to the hilt at Warrington yet still couldn't get them a SL title.

I respect the guy and what he did with us, but this is a different scenario completely to the one he came here in 2004 and one i don't think this one would suit him at all. A massive hope not at this point from me.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:21 pm
I wouldnt mind him, all the Leeds players mention how good a coach he was and a bit more attack structure would make us a lot better imo.

Not my first choice though, anyone think we could get Des Hasler?

As we have finished second I dont think Mac should be sacked, but I do think that the club and coach would both benefit from a change, hopefully Mac and GH come to the same conclusion
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:34 pm
Yes. Took us from nearly men to the real deal. We still need a stronger pack though no matter who is coach.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:58 pm
Much as I thought he was great last time round, it was a perfect scenario for both him and Leeds. This time we need someone who can break the mould and has no previous ties to the club or players. I'd be looking for an Aussie who can come in with a new broom and sweep the place clean, someone without any existing relationships so no favours, and then back then to drive through a change to the playing staff over the next 2 or 3 years.

Brian has been a key part of a great journey but it's time for a change.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:49 pm
How about the Walker bros at Ipswich. Leeds link an all that.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:52 pm
Leeds don't need a new coach they need a coach. Last one they had arguably left around ten years ago. They also need a major overhaul of the playing squad which requires investment. Perhaps it's time for a new CEO as well.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:19 pm
Bang wrote:
How about the Walker bros at Ipswich. Leeds link an all that.


This is who I'd want as new coach also.
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:43 pm
Bang wrote:
How about the Walker bros at Ipswich. Leeds link an all that.


Im hoping they are in the frame for the wire job. played a great brand of rugby last season but not heard much about them this year.

I'm concerned about the Maguire links. .... but if he could deliver a grand final win then who cares...nothing can be worse than the five drives and kick n hope, that we've served up this year. ...
Re: Tony Smith
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:41 pm
Maybe we'll get Maguire........

Personally I wouldn't have Smith back unless we had no other options, and I think he stayed a year too long at Wire as well. He'll do a good job somewhere though.
