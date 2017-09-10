WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith

Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:44 pm
Smith has won at the minimum what he should have with what he had at his disposal over 15 years. The best generation of Leeds players in decades and backed to the hilt at Warrington yet still couldn't get them a SL title.

I respect the guy and what he did with us, but this is a different scenario completely to the one he came here in 2004 and one i don't think this one would suit him at all. A massive hope not at this point from me.
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:21 pm
I wouldnt mind him, all the Leeds players mention how good a coach he was and a bit more attack structure would make us a lot better imo.

Not my first choice though, anyone think we could get Des Hasler?

As we have finished second I dont think Mac should be sacked, but I do think that the club and coach would both benefit from a change, hopefully Mac and GH come to the same conclusion
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:34 pm
Yes. Took us from nearly men to the real deal. We still need a stronger pack though no matter who is coach.
