Smith has won at the minimum what he should have with what he had at his disposal over 15 years. The best generation of Leeds players in decades and backed to the hilt at Warrington yet still couldn't get them a SL title.



I respect the guy and what he did with us, but this is a different scenario completely to the one he came here in 2004 and one i don't think this one would suit him at all. A massive hope not at this point from me.