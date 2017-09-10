WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dentist's Diary...

The Dentist's Diary...
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:53 pm
Roland_R





...is now online @ www.blackandwhites.co.uk
Re: The Dentist's Diary...
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:38 pm
VoiceOfReason




100% behind you Wilf on your assessment of the state of Referees and the joke they call the RFL.

I've been so close now for a couple of seasons of giving up on RL, Not Hull FC.

When you witness a 12year old girl who wouldn't say boo sitting quietly and then spitting words of fury at the referee, then YES it's time to walk away.

Mr Pearson please, please do something before it's too late.
Re: The Dentist's Diary...
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:27 pm
DABHAND






Think you echo my sentiments with your assessment of the RL,they just blunder along changing things as they did with relegation.They said relegation made clubs buy second rate overseas players to avoid the drop.Better to have a stable super league as it gave teams time to bring young players through they said,that didn't last long.The referee situation has made me think just like you,is it worth it.This season must be the worst for refereeing i've seen in over 50 years.That man on Friday night was completely out of his depth and if it wasn't for good old Sam Tompkins telling him what he should do, he wouldn't have had a clue :x And as for the clown Cummins,when he was in charge of refs nobody could get a word out of him,now he's an expert on every decision.The RL is clueless,the refs this season are clueless and the Sky panel with the exception of Terry and Barry are clueless.And as for Ellis and Burrow words fail me,if video refs can see what Ellis does why is Burrows cited after the game giving Hull no advantage.I myself think like you and wonder if its worth it,we don't look at the teamsheet now,we worry who the ref's going to be.No wonder the crowds are falling,top class product,lions led by donkeys. :DEPRESSED:
Born and raised on Black and White
Re: The Dentist's Diary...
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:25 am
edinburgh yorkie





excellent diary wilf.as you may remember ,i no longer travel down from edinburgh for the games,due to my age and health.but after that disgusting display by hicks,i`m glad i stay at home and watch the games on tv enabling me to switch the tely off when i see a performance like his.i wll carry on watching the great HULL FC when they are on tely and listening to the away games on my laptop,and getting a right rollocking from the wife for getting into such a state over the refs.it`s about time specsavers withdrew their sponsorship from the officials because it`s obvious they are as blind as bats and specsavers cannot help them improve their eyesite.rant over.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.
Re: The Dentist's Diary...
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:26 pm
Touchliner




Than ks for the diary Wilf and the informed summary of the RFL - to be fair they obviously want a Leeds v Wigan grand final we were cheeky enough to win the Challenge Cup, a BBC game and Sky want their televised spectacular to feature their 2 favourite teams, otherwise whats Phil and Barry gonna do ?

