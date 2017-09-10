Think you echo my sentiments with your assessment of the RL,they just blunder along changing things as they did with relegation.They said relegation made clubs buy second rate overseas players to avoid the drop.Better to have a stable super league as it gave teams time to bring young players through they said,that didn't last long.The referee situation has made me think just like you,is it worth it.This season must be the worst for refereeing i've seen in over 50 years.That man on Friday night was completely out of his depth and if it wasn't for good old Sam Tompkins telling him what he should do, he wouldn't have had a clueAnd as for the clown Cummins,when he was in charge of refs nobody could get a word out of him,now he's an expert on every decision.The RL is clueless,the refs this season are clueless and the Sky panel with the exception of Terry and Barry are clueless.And as for Ellis and Burrow words fail me,if video refs can see what Ellis does why is Burrows cited after the game giving Hull no advantage.I myself think like you and wonder if its worth it,we don't look at the teamsheet now,we worry who the ref's going to be.No wonder the crowds are falling,top class product,lions led by donkeys.