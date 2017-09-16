Asgardian13 wrote: The two statements are entirely consistent. TS loves the game of rugby league but is disillusioned right now at its state. He clearly points the finger in these remarks at Red Hall and many would agree with him.

I agree with much of what he says but it can't used as a reason for Warrington's issues this season (if that was his intention). The comments are poorly timed, as many Warrington fans will interpret his message as "I didn't have my heart in it" and make the correlation between that and the apathy within the squad hence poor effort on the field. In which case he should have gone earlier so we could rescue the season.I suspect that probably wasn't the case and it's just that he's lost his influence on the squad after being here so long, and we need a fresh approach. But still, poorly timed.Anyway, Dean Pay will be here soon to instil some steel into our defence and reward form rather than reputation. All we need is a good assistant to work on our attack, because we sure as hell don't have any playmakers with that natural x-factor flair.