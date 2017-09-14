Freddie Miller. wrote: As a Hull FC supporter I have followed your fortunes as my second favourite rugby league team since I first saw you play Hull back in 1948 when we were a really average team team and your team had Brian Bevan, Harry Bath, Gerry Helme and Roy Francis among others. Went to my first Cup Final at Wembley in 1950 and you won that.

Roy Francis came to play for us and coach in 1948 and we also had great success in the 50's being Champions in 1955/56 and 57/58(runners -up in 56/57).

So a great decade to be a "dual" supporter especially as Hull reached 3 Yorkshire Cup Finals, 2 Wembley finals and won the European Championship.



Always wished for the 2 clubs to be involved in a Championship final but at least we did play a Wembley final to which I came from Aus to attend.

Top man!I've never minded Hull at all. I think you have the potential to be the biggest club in the country - looking at your stadium and your fan base (look how you outnumbered Leeds in the CC semi and Wigan in the CC final, who else would do that?)Cheers for that post._______________As for Tony Smith. He's been great for us but bar last season's anomaly of a season where we did well but overachieved we've steadily gone backwards since 2013 so it's the right time to go. But his achievements from 2009-2013 are historical for this club and I'll always think of Smith fondly.I also agree with what he says about the sport in general; "The game is becoming less attractive," he told BBC Radio Manchester."But that is my vibe on it. I am not bitter because I am finishing at Warrington, I've felt like this for a few years now."He continued: "I'm not sure that we are growing much as a sport. I think the sport is dwindling and we need some freshness and excitement about the way we promote it.""I wouldn't be excited about jumping into anything in rugby league just at the moment. I'd love to see some changes before I could get excited about the game as a whole,"Maybe, rather than go into working with another club, Tony Smith could go into something with a gorverning body and address this?