Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:06 am
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
easyWire wrote:
Anyways, Smith was good for us we all appreciate what he's done but it's hard to argue against the fact his time here was at an end.

Let's stop all the bickering and look forward to hopefully a fresh start with a new coach and a better 2018 building towards challenging again in 2019 with a new squad.

Finally a sensible and realistic post on this forum. Good man
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:42 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Wires71 wrote:
Mmmm personally I'd give that accolade to Cecil Mountford.

League Champions 1953–54 and 1954–55.
Lancashire League 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Challenge Cup 1953-54,

:-)


As a Hull FC supporter I have followed your fortunes as my second favourite rugby league team since I first saw you play Hull back in 1948 when we were a really average team team and your team had Brian Bevan, Harry Bath, Gerry Helme and Roy Francis among others. Went to my first Cup Final at Wembley in 1950 and you won that.
Roy Francis came to play for us and coach in 1948 and we also had great success in the 50's being Champions in 1955/56 and 57/58(runners -up in 56/57).
So a great decade to be a "dual" supporter especially as Hull reached 3 Yorkshire Cup Finals, 2 Wembley finals and won the European Championship.

Always wished for the 2 clubs to be involved in a Championship final but at least we did play a Wembley final to which I came from Aus to attend.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:57 am
wireone Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Jack Steel wrote:
It is true that Cec Mountford won more trophies than any other Warrington coach but that doesn't make him our most successful coach. The main difference between him and Tony Smith is that Mountford inherited (from Chris Brockbank) a team which was already highly successful and won all of the trophies listed here with essentially the same team that he inherited. Tony Smith inherited a mediocre mid-table team and briefly made them into world-beaters. When Mountford left, the team was ruined and didn't win anything else for years.
Personally I think Chris Brockbank was our most-successful coach but I am probably biased because he was the coach when I first started supporting them

I agree word for word
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:16 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Very surprised that the players found out through social media, at the same time as the rest of us!
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Freddie Miller. wrote:
As a Hull FC supporter I have followed your fortunes as my second favourite rugby league team since I first saw you play Hull back in 1948 when we were a really average team team and your team had Brian Bevan, Harry Bath, Gerry Helme and Roy Francis among others. Went to my first Cup Final at Wembley in 1950 and you won that.
Roy Francis came to play for us and coach in 1948 and we also had great success in the 50's being Champions in 1955/56 and 57/58(runners -up in 56/57).
So a great decade to be a "dual" supporter especially as Hull reached 3 Yorkshire Cup Finals, 2 Wembley finals and won the European Championship.

Always wished for the 2 clubs to be involved in a Championship final but at least we did play a Wembley final to which I came from Aus to attend.

Wonderful post that. I hope you went Odsal in 54.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:00 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Jack Steel wrote:
It is true that Cec Mountford won more trophies than any other Warrington coach but that doesn't make him our most successful coach. The main difference between him and Tony Smith is that Mountford inherited (from Chris Brockbank) a team which was already highly successful and won all of the trophies listed here with essentially the same team that he inherited. Tony Smith inherited a mediocre mid-table team and briefly made them into world-beaters. When Mountford left, the team was ruined and didn't win anything else for years.
Personally I think Chris Brockbank was our most-successful coach but I am probably biased because he was the coach when I first started supporting them



Great post and that is some impressive long term Wire watching :-) I think when I use the words most successful (not best) I align that with trophies won.

Anyhow, just for the purposes of debate, don't you think Smith inherited an excellent squad, albeit misfiring? His successor won't have that luxury that's for sure.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:22 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
rubber duckie wrote:
Wonderful post that. I hope you went Odsal in 54.


Cheers. Yes I was at Odsal for the Wembley replay and unlike many others in that massive crowd had a view of the whole match.

After my first Wembley match as a 12 year old in 1950 I went to every final until I left England in 1966. Then after reaching Aus in 1968 I have been to all NRL finals since. Was at the 1999 final when the world attendance record for a rugby league game was set at 108,000 in Sydney.

The attendance at Odsal was given as 102,500 but in my opinion there was a bigger crowd at Odsal than at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.
