Freddie Miller. wrote:

As a Hull FC supporter I have followed your fortunes as my second favourite rugby league team since I first saw you play Hull back in 1948 when we were a really average team team and your team had Brian Bevan, Harry Bath, Gerry Helme and Roy Francis among others. Went to my first Cup Final at Wembley in 1950 and you won that.

Roy Francis came to play for us and coach in 1948 and we also had great success in the 50's being Champions in 1955/56 and 57/58(runners -up in 56/57).

So a great decade to be a "dual" supporter especially as Hull reached 3 Yorkshire Cup Finals, 2 Wembley finals and won the European Championship.



Always wished for the 2 clubs to be involved in a Championship final but at least we did play a Wembley final to which I came from Aus to attend.