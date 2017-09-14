easyWire wrote:
Anyways, Smith was good for us we all appreciate what he's done but it's hard to argue against the fact his time here was at an end.
Let's stop all the bickering and look forward to hopefully a fresh start with a new coach and a better 2018 building towards challenging again in 2019 with a new squad.
Finally a sensible and realistic post on this forum. Good man