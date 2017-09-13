WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official

Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:31 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35427
Location: "The cuss i will?"
i'd totally forgot all about mitchell dodds last year.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8436
I think many of us did.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:17 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8951
WireWireWire wrote:
Brought more success to this club than anyone before him.


Mmmm personally I'd give that accolade to Cecil Mountford.

League Champions 1953–54 and 1954–55.
Lancashire League 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Challenge Cup 1953-54,

:-)
Last edited by Wires71 on Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:22 pm, edited 1 time in total.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:22 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8951
NtW wrote:
You said the club's "single target" for 8 years was winning the GF, and used Smith's quote that "we will be going for both" as your 'proof' :CRAZY:

I don't dispute that Smith failed to win a GF (!), and I'm pretty sure he will see this as a failure on his part. But I think you need to get over this obsession with the GF. Warrington were a successful team under Smith despite not winning a championship.

Edit: posted before you changed your original post, but I still find your argument incoherent (in one post you say he failed in his single objective, and in another reckon his tenure was successful?!?)


Here we go again. You selectively cut and paste my reply and then insult me with the crazy icon (which as someone who suffers from a mental health condition is not nice).

So, I will withdraw from discussing this point with you but if I ever see you in person I'll make a point of raising it again with you.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:38 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 498
Wires71 wrote:
Mmmm personally I'd give that accolade to Cecil Mountford.

League Champions 1953–54 and 1954–55.
Lancashire League 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Challenge Cup 1953-54,

:-)


I'm sure if this forum had been around at the time plenty on here would still have been calling for his head after the 1956 play-off debacle, and then the decline to 10th and 13th in the following 2 seasons. Anyway, he inherited that treble winning team, and blah, blah, blah...

In 60 years time, Smith will no doubt get the accolades he deserves too, without someone wanting to take the discussion onto whether he treated Micky Higham badly, or made a mistake signing an Aussie prop who then got injured.

FWIW I'd say Chris Brockbank was our most successful coach, despite not racking up as many trophies Mountford or Smith.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:41 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 498
Wires71 wrote:
Here we go again. You selectively cut and paste my reply and then insult me with the crazy icon (which as someone who suffers from a mental health condition is not nice).

So, I will withdraw from discussing this point with you but if I ever see you in person I'll make a point of raising it again with you.


No personal insult intended with the icon; apologies if it came across that way.
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:49 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8951
NtW wrote:
I'm sure if this forum had been around at the time plenty on here would still have been calling for his head after the 1956 play-off debacle, and then the decline to 10th and 13th in the following 2 seasons. Anyway, he inherited that treble winning team, and blah, blah, blah...

In 60 years time, Smith will no doubt get the accolades he deserves too, without someone wanting to take the discussion onto whether he treated Micky Higham badly, or made a mistake signing an Aussie prop who then got injured.



That may be so. My post was in direct reply to the comment "Brought more success to this club than anyone before him" and nothing more.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:55 am
Jack Steel

Joined: Tue Nov 16, 2010 7:32 am
Posts: 29
Location: Central Coast, NSW
Wires71 wrote:
Mmmm personally I'd give that accolade to Cecil Mountford.

League Champions 1953–54 and 1954–55.
Lancashire League 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Challenge Cup 1953-54,

:-)


It is true that Cec Mountford won more trophies than any other Warrington coach but that doesn't make him our most successful coach. The main difference between him and Tony Smith is that Mountford inherited (from Chris Brockbank) a team which was already highly successful and won all of the trophies listed here with essentially the same team that he inherited. Tony Smith inherited a mediocre mid-table team and briefly made them into world-beaters. When Mountford left, the team was ruined and didn't win anything else for years.
Personally I think Chris Brockbank was our most-successful coach but I am probably biased because he was the coach when I first started supporting them
Personally I think Chris Brockbank was our most-successful coach but I am probably biased because he was the coach when I first started supporting them
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:36 am
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 332
Location: Dubai
Anyways, Smith was good for us we all appreciate what he's done but it's hard to argue against the fact his time here was at an end.

Let's stop all the bickering and look forward to hopefully a fresh start with a new coach and a better 2018 building towards challenging again in 2019 with a new squad.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:45 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8951
easyWire wrote:
Anyways, Smith was good for us we all appreciate what he's done but it's hard to argue against the fact his time here was at an end.

Let's stop all the bickering and look forward to hopefully a fresh start with a new coach and a better 2018 building towards challenging again in 2019 with a new squad.


Yes exciting and hopefully better times ahead.
https://www.mind.org.uk
