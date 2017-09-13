Wires71 wrote:
Mmmm personally I'd give that accolade to Cecil Mountford.
League Champions 1953–54 and 1954–55.
Lancashire League 1953-54, 1954-55, 1955-56
Challenge Cup 1953-54,
I'm sure if this forum had been around at the time plenty on here would still have been calling for his head after the 1956 play-off debacle, and then the decline to 10th and 13th in the following 2 seasons. Anyway, he inherited that treble winning team, and blah, blah, blah...
In 60 years time, Smith will no doubt get the accolades he deserves too, without someone wanting to take the discussion onto whether he treated Micky Higham badly, or made a mistake signing an Aussie prop who then got injured.
FWIW I'd say Chris Brockbank was our most successful coach, despite not racking up as many trophies Mountford or Smith.