NtW wrote:

You said the club's "single target" for 8 years was winning the GF, and used Smith's quote that "we will be going for both" as your 'proof'I don't dispute that Smith failed to win a GF (!), and I'm pretty sure he will see this as a failure on his part. But I think you need to get over this obsession with the GF. Warrington were a successful team under Smith despite not winning a championship.Edit: posted before you changed your original post, but I still find your argument incoherent (in one post you say he failed in his single objective, and in another reckon his tenure was successful?!?)