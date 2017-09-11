Wires71 wrote: In 2009 at the last home game of the season Tony took the microphone after the game and said that "next season we will be going for both"



To suggest this club's target was not winning a GF in the intervening 8 years since then cannot be correct. Like it or not Smith failed in this target.

You said the club's "single target" for 8 years was winning the GF, and used Smith's quote that "we will be going for both" as your 'proof'I don't dispute that Smith failed to win a GF (!), and I'm pretty sure he will see this as a failure on his part. But I think you need to get over this obsession with the GF. Warrington were a successful team under Smith despite not winning a championship.Edit: posted before you changed your original post, but I still find your argument incoherent (in one post you say he failed in his single objective, and in another reckon his tenure was successful?!?)