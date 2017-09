NtW wrote: Load of rubbish. The 'single target' was not winning the GF: in 2009 we went crackers winning a semi-final against Wigan. To win the final was enough (at the time) to satisfy any Wire fan under 40 who had never seen they like. Only after retaining the cup (first Wire team ever), a first table topping in over a generation, another cup and a grand final appearance did the 'single target' become winning the GF.



To suggest Smith failed is ridiculous. He made Warrington not just contenders, but winners of major trophies: that was the key objective. You look a bit daft with statements like that IMO.

in this objective.

In 2009 at the last home game of the season Tony took the microphone after the game and said that "next season we will be going for both"Even as late as last year Smith goes on record to state that we are aiming for the treble. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -cup-final To suggest this club's main objective was not winning a GF in the 8 years since his appointment then cannot be correct. Like it or not Smith failedOn the plus side that team in 2011 was the best I have seen in 37 years of watching and will always be grateful to Tony for that. I think his tenure can be looked as as successful overall. But it's a shame he didn't leave the club and squad in a better condition than he found it, with the GF monkey off our back.