ratticusfinch wrote:
Bet your lifeu after the two cc wins the main aim was to win a GF, something he fsiled to do. I actually believr even TS himself sees not winning it as a big failure
Spot on, rf
Blowing a 14 point lead, conceding 30 unanswered points in 2013 merely underlines this. We bottled it, that night. We switched off, the moment Monaghan went off injured. By the time Ratchford went off, we were already "rabbits in the headlights".
Professional, hard nosed teams don't do that.
That's why Leeds, Wigan, Saints and Bradford have a stranglehold on the GF.
The new coach needs to be RUTHLESS. Not a glorified social worker