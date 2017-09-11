WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official

Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:07 pm
lefty goldblatt






ratticusfinch wrote:
Bet your lifeu after the two cc wins the main aim was to win a GF, something he fsiled to do. I actually believr even TS himself sees not winning it as a big failure

Spot on, rf

Blowing a 14 point lead, conceding 30 unanswered points in 2013 merely underlines this. We bottled it, that night. We switched off, the moment Monaghan went off injured. By the time Ratchford went off, we were already "rabbits in the headlights".

Professional, hard nosed teams don't do that.
That's why Leeds, Wigan, Saints and Bradford have a stranglehold on the GF.
The new coach needs to be RUTHLESS. Not a glorified social worker
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:20 pm
ratticusfinch






That 2013 final was when i first started to doubt TS. You see the likes of wigan, saints and leeds overcome adversity in big games....it even inspires them to perform better and they get organised quickly. Our reshuffling in that final was absolutely shambolic and we seeemed rudderless and to be making it up as we went along. It was very, very poor on the spot management.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:27 pm
easyWire






[quote="Wire Weaver"]

What I'm saying is: Is it so bad to want success at the expense of champagne rugby. I look back fondly on 80-0 hammerings of some teams in 2011, but I would look more fondly on one or two grand final victories. Yes, I'm jealous of Wigan's recent success albeit with cheap-lager-style-rugby rather than Don Perignon stuff...
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:42 pm
Wires71





NtW wrote:
Load of rubbish. The 'single target' was not winning the GF: in 2009 we went crackers winning a semi-final against Wigan. To win the final was enough (at the time) to satisfy any Wire fan under 40 who had never seen they like. Only after retaining the cup (first Wire team ever), a first table topping in over a generation, another cup and a grand final appearance did the 'single target' become winning the GF.

To suggest Smith failed is ridiculous. He made Warrington not just contenders, but winners of major trophies: that was the key objective. You look a bit daft with statements like that IMO.


In 2009 at the last home game of the season Tony took the microphone after the game and said that "next season we will be going for both"

Even as late as last year Smith goes on record to state that we are aiming for the treble. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -cup-final

To suggest this club's main objective was not winning a GF in the 8 years since his appointment then cannot be correct. Like it or not Smith failed in this objective.

On the plus side that team in 2011 was the best I have seen in 37 years of watching and will always be grateful to Tony for that. I think his tenure can be looked as as successful overall. But it's a shame he didn't leave the club and squad in a better condition than he found it, with the GF monkey off our back.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:56 pm
NtW





Wires71 wrote:
In 2009 at the last home game of the season Tony took the microphone after the game and said that "next season we will be going for both"

To suggest this club's target was not winning a GF in the intervening 8 years since then cannot be correct. Like it or not Smith failed in this target.


You said the club's "single target" for 8 years was winning the GF, and used Smith's quote that "we will be going for both" as your 'proof' :CRAZY:

I don't dispute that Smith failed to win a GF (!), and I'm pretty sure he will see this as a failure on his part. But I think you need to get over this obsession with the GF. Warrington were a successful team under Smith despite not winning a championship.

Edit: posted before you changed your original post, but I still find your argument incoherent (in one post you say he failed in his single objective, and in another reckon his tenure was successful?!?)
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:03 pm
Ganson's Optician






easyWire wrote:
I think it should have been made 8 games into the season when it was clear we couldn't turn things around.

That way a new coach would have had the rest of the season to secure at least the Top 8 and a good cup run (a la Smith 2009) and then use the off-season to work from a clean slate and have a good first full year in charge.

Look at where we are now - no signings and struggling to get a coach all because of the uncertainty of whether we'd be playing in the top flight.

The Leeds - Salford double weekend should have been the absolute final straw. In the raw emotion of the moment I'd have probably done it sooner still, to be honest. But Wakefield pretty much confirmed the inevitable.

Cockle-warming that we wanted to let him down gently, but the result is that we are likely to have another "transitional year" to go with 2014 and 2015.
Deus Dat Incrementum
