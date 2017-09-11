Wires71 wrote: :CLAP: Exactly. The public outpouring of grief and hand wringing on FB and WG shows the problem in a nutshell. We need to be harder. 8 Years and Money with the single target of winning the GF. The fact we lost 3 finals is neither here nor there. Thanks Tony for the lovely rugby 2009 - 2012 but sorry, you failed to achieve the key objective.

Load of rubbish. The 'single target' was not winning the GF: in 2009 we went crackers winning a semi-final against Wigan. To win the final was enough (at the time) to satisfy any Wire fan under 40 who had never seen they like. Only after retaining the cup (first Wire team ever), a first table topping in over a generation, another cup and a grand final appearance did the 'single target' become winning the GF.To suggest Smith failed is ridiculous. He made Warrington not just contenders, but winners of major trophies: that was the key objective. You look a bit daft with statements like that IMO.