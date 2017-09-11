|
|
Well exactly, with smith doing well but failing to win the GF and this last season....i hope that one positive to come from this is that we develop a ruthless streak to finally get us over the line. We have everything else in place bar the attitude/winners mentality of a big/successful club...and that goes for a large number of our fans too.
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:26 pm
|
|
The funny thing is, there's a lot of Warrington fans bemoaning the thought of a Maguire or Wane type character having us playing boring rugby.
As much as I have loved the entertainment this Warrington post-'09 era has provided, I would swap it in an instant for the Wigan trophy haul during the same period. Maybe I'm just old-fashioned. I like the idea of being Champions - is that so bad?
I'd be interested to hear whether Wigan fans would do the opposite? Let's give a different coaching approach a chance to work.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:58 pm
|
|
latchfordbob wrote:
Unless your mate works for The Samaritans.
We're acting like a teenager whose first girlfriend has broken up with them. We think that we are never going to get anybody as good again.
Wigan, Saints and Leeds all go through coaches every few years and it never seems to stop them getting to finals and winning things. Our club needs the same mentality.
Exactly. The public outpouring of grief and hand wringing on FB and WG shows the problem in a nutshell. We need to be harder. 8 Years and Money with the single target of winning the GF. The fact we lost 3 finals is neither here nor there. Thanks Tony for the lovely rugby 2009 - 2012 but sorry, you failed to achieve the key objective.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:00 pm
|
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Don't want to rain on your parade BUT, Wigan have stuck with Wane, Leeds with McD.
??? Wane has got Wigan to 4 Grand Finals in a row and won 2 of them! McD won a treble in 2015 and has them safely in the playoffs for 2016.
If Tony has achieved that we would not be replacing him. But he didn't, so we did.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:10 pm
|
|
easyWire wrote:
The funny thing is, there's a lot of Warrington fans bemoaning the thought of a Maguire or Wane type character having us playing boring rugby.
As much as I have loved the entertainment this Warrington post-'09 era has provided, I would swap it in an instant for the Wigan trophy haul during the same period. Maybe I'm just old-fashioned. I like the idea of being Champions - is that so bad?
I'd be interested to hear whether Wigan fans would do the opposite? Let's give a different coaching approach a chance to work.
I think we all want both but to swap trophies for nothing is like dumping Nicole Scherzinger for Susan Boyle.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:27 pm
|
Location: Utilising the dummy runner
|
I started watching Super League seriously after a friend Wire fan invited me to a couple of games in 2011; whether I would still be a fan six years on if the rugby that year hadn't been so damn good and exciting I really don't know. I can of course understand the calls for a more hard-nosed and trophy-focussed approach, but I give Tony Smith credit for a style of rugby that won over at least this fan of the other code. I know he had to go by the end but from meeting him with my young son I also know he is a very decent man and I wish him all the best.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:34 pm
|
|
Wires71 wrote:
??? Wane has got Wigan to 4 Grand Finals in a row and won 2 of them! McD won a treble in 2015 and has them safely in the playoffs for 2016.
If Tony has achieved that we would not be replacing him. But he didn't, so we did.
Look at what I was responding to and then you will see why Wane was referred to.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:38 pm
|
|
[quote="easyWire"]
As Maybe I'm just old-fashioned. I like the idea of being Champions - is that so bad?
Can't understand this statement of being old fashioned and wanting to be called Champions, as I go back a long way and nobody gave a t0ss about being called champions 40 or 50 years ago, as there was no money in it.
I remember talking to Alex Murphy about 73 and he said that we were only concentrating on the trophies where the money was.
|
|
Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:49 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
|
Wires71 wrote:
:CLAP: Exactly. The public outpouring of grief and hand wringing on FB and WG shows the problem in a nutshell. We need to be harder. 8 Years and Money with the single target of winning the GF. The fact we lost 3 finals is neither here nor there. Thanks Tony for the lovely rugby 2009 - 2012 but sorry, you failed to achieve the key objective.
Load of rubbish. The 'single target' was not winning the GF: in 2009 we went crackers winning a semi-final against Wigan. To win the final was enough (at the time) to satisfy any Wire fan under 40 who had never seen they like. Only after retaining the cup (first Wire team ever), a first table topping in over a generation, another cup and a grand final appearance did the 'single target' become winning the GF.
To suggest Smith failed is ridiculous. He made Warrington not just contenders, but winners of major trophies: that was the key objective. You look a bit daft with statements like that IMO.
|
