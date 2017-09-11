The funny thing is, there's a lot of Warrington fans bemoaning the thought of a Maguire or Wane type character having us playing boring rugby.
As much as I have loved the entertainment this Warrington post-'09 era has provided, I would swap it in an instant for the Wigan trophy haul during the same period. Maybe I'm just old-fashioned. I like the idea of being Champions - is that so bad?
I'd be interested to hear whether Wigan fans would do the opposite? Let's give a different coaching approach a chance to work.
