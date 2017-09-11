WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official

Post a reply
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:19 pm
Harrison Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 03, 2007 3:23 pm
Posts: 16
Sure you guys don't want Betts? He knows Brown really well. Perfect fit for your team. We won't even charge you £100k this time!
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:38 pm
latchfordbob User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1203
Location: Latchford
zzhead wrote:
In better news, a friend of mine has been booked by the club, for what has been described to him as an ‘event to promote our new signings’ – sounds promising.


Unless your mate works for The Samaritans.



We're acting like a teenager whose first girlfriend has broken up with them. We think that we are never going to get anybody as good again.

Wigan, Saints and Leeds all go through coaches every few years and it never seems to stop them getting to finals and winning things. Our club needs the same mentality.
//www.lostadio.co.uk
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:49 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Dubai
latchfordbob wrote:
Unless your mate works for The Samaritans.



We're acting like a teenager whose first girlfriend has broken up with them. We think that we are never going to get anybody as good again.

Wigan, Saints and Leeds all go through coaches every few years and it never seems to stop them getting to finals and winning things. Our club needs the same mentality.


^^^THIS^^^
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:54 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 324
Location: Dubai
Ganson's Optician wrote:
This is why we should have struck whilst the iron was hot and made this decision months ago - probably after the Huddersfield game. We could have had someone in place now preparing for next season.


I think it should have been made 8 games into the season when it was clear we couldn't turn things around.

That way a new coach would have had the rest of the season to secure at least the Top 8 and a good cup run (a la Smith 2009) and then use the off-season to work from a clean slate and have a good first full year in charge.

Look at where we are now - no signings and struggling to get a coach all because of the uncertainty of whether we'd be playing in the top flight.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:58 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 746
Location: Sunny Southport
latchfordbob wrote:
Unless your mate works for The Samaritans.



We're acting like a teenager whose first girlfriend has broken up with them. We think that we are never going to get anybody as good again.

Wigan, Saints and Leeds all go through coaches every few years and it never seems to stop them getting to finals and winning things. Our club needs the same mentality.

Don't want to rain on your parade BUT, Wigan have stuck with Wane, Leeds with McD. Saints have chopped and changed with little to show for it, and then stuck with Cunningham through thin and thin for longer than any right minded person would have thought possible.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:09 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3295
Location: newton-le-willows
I bet there will be a few rings twitching in the back room too ,some of the boys could be joining the dole queue.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:25 pm
latchfordbob User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1203
Location: Latchford
Captain Hook wrote:
Don't want to rain on your parade BUT, Wigan have stuck with Wane, Leeds with McD. Saints have chopped and changed with little to show for it, and then stuck with Cunningham through thin and thin for longer than any right minded person would have thought possible.


I'm talking about over 10/15/20 years, not just the last few. Leeds have won Super League with 3 different coaches in the last 13 years. Wigan went through 7 or 8 coaches in the mid 80's to late 90's. Saints probably haven't won as much as the other two out they go through coaches and are always there or thereabouts; more so than us anyway.

We've got fans wetting the bed because we've had a decent coach who has finally won us a couple of pots and can't see the likelihood of us ever winning anything again now that he's left.
//www.lostadio.co.uk
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Wolfie88 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jul 22, 2017 7:58 am
Posts: 4
Location: Wolverhampton
Sad day really but one that's been coming for months now if not the last 3 years be interesting to see how the team perform in the next 2 games now this decisions been made
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:15 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5576
Location: South Stand.....bored
I hope to God that Moran's has had" irons in the fire" since early May, regarding players and coach. ATEOTD, he's a business man, and he won't want to see it go down the pan.

Smith (for me) has been a dead man walking since May. His attitude has stunk, performances from the players too.Yet the regularity of "Smith Bingo" in press conferences became a joke. The things he mentioned are HIS responsibllity, but nothing changed, week in, week out.

We had more chance of plaiting snot than us getting Top 4, so the ignominy of not even getting Top 8 was his final nail in the coffin. I don't think Moran's wanted to take the risk of a new coach for the makeweight 8, so he trusted him to get us through. Limping over the line, with dross performances has just killed us all. Players, fans and board.

I can't be ar5ed looking at who's contact runs out in October,. I just hope a lot of them are gone.

Oh, and Clark, Cooper and a few others to have a long look at themselves in the mirror. I'd expect a damn site more from an ex Mos and someone returning from Oz with a big reputation. Carrying knocks or not, they've stunk, and bear culpability to the season's predicaments.

Crack on, Wire
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, fleabag, Ganson's Optician, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matthew, NtW, Or thane, Oxford Exile, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, Wire200#, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall and 308 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,8622,05976,2184,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM