I hope to God that Moran's has had" irons in the fire" since early May, regarding players and coach. ATEOTD, he's a business man, and he won't want to see it go down the pan.



Smith (for me) has been a dead man walking since May. His attitude has stunk, performances from the players too.Yet the regularity of "Smith Bingo" in press conferences became a joke. The things he mentioned are HIS responsibllity, but nothing changed, week in, week out.



We had more chance of plaiting snot than us getting Top 4, so the ignominy of not even getting Top 8 was his final nail in the coffin. I don't think Moran's wanted to take the risk of a new coach for the makeweight 8, so he trusted him to get us through. Limping over the line, with dross performances has just killed us all. Players, fans and board.



I can't be ar5ed looking at who's contact runs out in October,. I just hope a lot of them are gone.



Oh, and Clark, Cooper and a few others to have a long look at themselves in the mirror. I'd expect a damn site more from an ex Mos and someone returning from Oz with a big reputation. Carrying knocks or not, they've stunk, and bear culpability to the season's predicaments.



Crack on, Wire