Captain Hook wrote: Don't want to rain on your parade BUT, Wigan have stuck with Wane, Leeds with McD. Saints have chopped and changed with little to show for it, and then stuck with Cunningham through thin and thin for longer than any right minded person would have thought possible.

I'm talking about over 10/15/20 years, not just the last few. Leeds have won Super League with 3 different coaches in the last 13 years. Wigan went through 7 or 8 coaches in the mid 80's to late 90's. Saints probably haven't won as much as the other two out they go through coaches and are always there or thereabouts; more so than us anyway.We've got fans wetting the bed because we've had a decent coach who has finally won us a couple of pots and can't see the likelihood of us ever winning anything again now that he's left.