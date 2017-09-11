WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official

Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:04 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 252
The King is dead, long live the King...when we eventually find one. I will always thank Tony for bringing trophy's to the club. However he could not get over the line in the big one, even when we had the best team in the comp by a mile.

Some of the recruitment decisions over the last few years have been a disaster. The right decision has been made by both parties to go our separate ways.

I will be there a week on Saturday to say thank you very much.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:42 am
zzhead

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 52
Spotted a large group of players out yesterday afternoon. Maybe celebrating his departure, which could mean they’ll be putting the effort in now.

Or it could just be coincidence, or, as it’s not the first time I’ve bumped into them out boozing in the afternoon, it could be a drinking culture at the club. It’s always the same faces. Fair play to them though, I’d be a hypocrite to say otherwise.

In better news, a friend of mine has been booked by the club, for what has been described to him as an ‘event to promote our new signings’ – sounds promising.
Re: And its goodnight from him...
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:18 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8770
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Great news. Smith gets to leave on his terms and will now get a good send off from the fans against Hull KR... which is the way it should be.

We can now move on as a club to the next chapter in our history, whoever that will be with... its just a bit of a shame the next person has a massive rebuilding job on their hands.
Massive pessimist
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:23 am
CW8
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 827
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Surely he wont be remembered as his tenure being tarnished. He has had a poor season, he got you to the Grand Final last season. many semi's and Challenge Cup wins and for a few years you looked unstoppable. He will be remembered for taking your club from mid table to the top and be considered one of the powers in the league (this season barring) you cant get it right every year but he has put you on a very good platform for the next man to come in
and

Agree with this, no matter what this season has brought he has definitely raised the bar at the club in terms of expectation and success. In terms of wire coaches he's the hardest act to follow for at least the 20 odd years I've been watching. I would think we would all want and expect a high profile successor at the club, in years gone by that would have been a pipe dream.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:36 am
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 745
Location: Sunny Southport
Challenge Cup wins and Grand Finals to one side, "Thank you Tony for showing me how Rugby League should be played and that my team could deliver it, for a few seasons WE were the Entertainers."
Sad that it has ended this way but some of the memories are irreplaceable, this season however needs to be deleted from the memory as quickly as possible.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:12 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1384
zzhead wrote:

...... In better news, a friend of mine has been booked by the club, for what has been described to him as an ‘event to promote our new signings’ – sounds promising.


It seems odd if we're going to announce a bunch of new signings when we haven't got a coach, unless:

a. Agar is the continuity and advised on the signings and will still be around next year.

b. We've been in secret negotiations with someone, and they've provided a 'wish list'

c. The signing of players is done by someone else in the club regardless of what the coach wants.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:00 am
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 663
shinymcshine wrote:
It seems odd if we're going to announce a bunch of new signings when we haven't got a coach, unless:

a. Agar is the continuity and advised on the signings and will still be around next year.

b. We've been in secret negotiations with someone, and they've provided a 'wish list'

c. The signing of players is done by someone else in the club regardless of what the coach wants.


I will say c is whats happened on occasion and Sith has paid the price
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:12 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3475
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
shinymcshine wrote:
It seems odd if we're going to announce a bunch of new signings when we haven't got a coach, unless:

a. Agar is the continuity and advised on the signings and will still be around next year.

b. We've been in secret negotiations with someone, and they've provided a 'wish list'

c. The signing of players is done by someone else in the club regardless of what the coach wants.


At the first fans forum it was said the decision of signings lay with Simon Moran and Tony Smith.
Re: Tony smith to leave Warrington- Official
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:59 am
Penks81
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 2:49 pm
Posts: 24
How Many new Signings are the club looking at unveiling?
I’m really concerned for the new Boss and the team they are going to inherit.
With all of the outgoing players and those out of contract there’s going to be no one at training.
Does anyone know who out of the current crop are contracted for next year?
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, El-Lobo, Ganson's Optician, getdownmonkeyman, Joe Banjo, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, Listerofsmeg, Longbarn Wire, MrFlibble, mrpurfect, Oxford Exile, Penks81, Purplehaze, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Rugby, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Superblue, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wire in Ashton, Wolf Hall, WolfiesUndies, zzhead and 412 guests

