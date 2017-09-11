Cherry_Warrior wrote: Surely he wont be remembered as his tenure being tarnished. He has had a poor season, he got you to the Grand Final last season. many semi's and Challenge Cup wins and for a few years you looked unstoppable. He will be remembered for taking your club from mid table to the top and be considered one of the powers in the league (this season barring) you cant get it right every year but he has put you on a very good platform for the next man to come in

andAgree with this, no matter what this season has brought he has definitely raised the bar at the club in terms of expectation and success. In terms of wire coaches he's the hardest act to follow for at least the 20 odd years I've been watching. I would think we would all want and expect a high profile successor at the club, in years gone by that would have been a pipe dream.