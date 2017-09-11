The King is dead, long live the King...when we eventually find one. I will always thank Tony for bringing trophy's to the club. However he could not get over the line in the big one, even when we had the best team in the comp by a mile.
Some of the recruitment decisions over the last few years have been a disaster. The right decision has been made by both parties to go our separate ways.
I will be there a week on Saturday to say thank you very much.
