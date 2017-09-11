Spotted a large group of players out yesterday afternoon. Maybe celebrating his departure, which could mean they’ll be putting the effort in now.



Or it could just be coincidence, or, as it’s not the first time I’ve bumped into them out boozing in the afternoon, it could be a drinking culture at the club. It’s always the same faces. Fair play to them though, I’d be a hypocrite to say otherwise.



In better news, a friend of mine has been booked by the club, for what has been described to him as an ‘event to promote our new signings’ – sounds promising.