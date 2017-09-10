WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith to leave official, all comments in here

Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:35 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3470
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
I think only Atkins his brain fart aside at London comes out of this season with any credibility.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:56 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1868
Location: Just turning your corner now
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Only Cooper?


I couldn't be bothered typing up the rest :-)
Image
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:19 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5386
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
just_browny wrote:
the guy gave nine years of his life to our club and now that the decision is taken we should thank him for his efforts and the success he brought .


He didn't give anything he would arguably have been paid more than any other manager in the league and didn't deliver the big prize, while promoted assistants all won it a year or two into their head coaching careers.

Thanks for the wembley finals.... beating Wigan in the semi in 09 was a massive highlight for me. ...but his record will forever be tarnished with awful recruitment and this awful season. He has left the playing squad in a worse state than when he took over.

Thanks Tony
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:44 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8421
the flying biscuit wrote:
He has left the playing squad in a worse state than when he took over.

I find it difficult to give you an argument
once a wire always a wire
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:50 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 797
Location: Purgatory
He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:58 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 355
5 to choose from at Leigh. Please take at least one of em
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:03 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8421
Leythersteve wrote:
5 to choose from at Leigh. Please take at least one of em

Just wait til they put a bronze of Cunningham outside your stadium.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:39 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1388
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Only Cooper?


For me, Cooper has been the biggest let down due to his proven ability. I wonder if he and Chris Hill will be in the world cup squad- highly unlikely.
