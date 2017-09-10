WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith to leave official, all comments in here

Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:32 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Hicks Is A God wrote:
Wouldn't surprise me if he's in the mix for the job!

F### me, we've been bad this year, but not THAT bad
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:49 pm
Kevin Turvey Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 614
Hicks Is A God wrote:
BBC have put Dean Pay into the frame,


Dean Pay appears very, very uncompromising. Could be a very good wake up call for a few people in the squad and very well connected with young up and coming talent in Oz.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:55 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5575
Location: South Stand.....bored
Kevin Turvey wrote:
Dean Pay appears very, very uncompromising. Could be a very good wake up call for a few people in the squad and very well connected with young up and coming talent in Oz.

With all that NRL nous, perhaps Pay could shed some light on how Cooper has morphed into a poor man's Asotasi, since his return to SL
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:59 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1867
Location: Just turning your corner now
lefty goldblatt wrote:
F### me, we've been bad this year, but not THAT bad


Ahh I don't know, quite fancy him running towards us shouting 'C'MON!!!!!!!!!!' like a loon, when we pinch a close game.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:22 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 826
Bobby_Peru wrote:
Hang on... What about Agar!!!!


He won't want to play squash by himself, surely?

In all honesty I am gutted it's ended this way, I'm equally gutted that this whole episode was dragged out for about 5 months too long, bringing the whole club into an absolute mess. A totally wasted and painful season which must have hurt the club financially as well given poor attendances etc.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:32 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1437
Terribly sad, and watching us this year has been like watching a once great champion returning to the ring and realising time conquers all.

I'm a relic, and as such I believe in loyalty, personal pride, accountability and unity. TS did too and he'll probably sleep a little better tonight. I wonder if the players will? Probably, like I said, I'm a relic.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:03 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3469
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Well it looks like we won't get an announcement anytime soon who the replacement will be.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:06 pm
wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 294
lefty goldblatt wrote:
With all that NRL nous, perhaps Pay could shed some light on how Cooper has morphed into a poor man's Asotasi, since his return to SL

Bang on this. Sooner play joe Philbin and get him developing more than cooper, he ain't arsed
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1867
Location: Just turning your corner now
Agreed, Cooper has been rank this season.
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DP_wwrlfc, Dropkick Murphy, Durham Giant, easyWire, Ganson's Optician, Gaz3376, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Hashman, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, latchfordbob, Levrier, lister, Man Mountain, MarginMeter, morrisseyisawire, MR FRISK, Mr Snoodle, nottinghamtiger, Penks81, ratticusfinch, rchick, rubber duckie, Rugby, Saint_Claire, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, silver2, spacks grandad, Straight outta the zoo, The Riddler, wiganrugbyblog, Wire, Wire Weaver, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust

