Hicks Is A God wrote:
Wouldn't surprise me if he's in the mix for the job!
F### me, we've been bad this year, but not THAT bad
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:49 pm
Hicks Is A God wrote:
BBC have put Dean Pay into the frame,
Dean Pay appears very, very uncompromising. Could be a very good wake up call for a few people in the squad and very well connected with young up and coming talent in Oz.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:55 pm
Kevin Turvey wrote:
Dean Pay appears very, very uncompromising. Could be a very good wake up call for a few people in the squad and very well connected with young up and coming talent in Oz.
With all that NRL nous, perhaps Pay could shed some light on how Cooper has morphed into a poor man's Asotasi, since his return to SL
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:59 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
F### me, we've been bad this year, but not THAT bad
Ahh I don't know, quite fancy him running towards us shouting 'C'MON!!!!!!!!!!' like a loon, when we pinch a close game.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:22 pm
Bobby_Peru wrote:
Hang on... What about Agar!!!!
He won't want to play squash by himself, surely?
In all honesty I am gutted it's ended this way, I'm equally gutted that this whole episode was dragged out for about 5 months too long, bringing the whole club into an absolute mess. A totally wasted and painful season which must have hurt the club financially as well given poor attendances etc.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:32 pm
Terribly sad, and watching us this year has been like watching a once great champion returning to the ring and realising time conquers all.
I'm a relic, and as such I believe in loyalty, personal pride, accountability and unity. TS did too and he'll probably sleep a little better tonight. I wonder if the players will? Probably, like I said, I'm a relic.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:03 pm
Well it looks like we won't get an announcement anytime soon who the replacement will be.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:06 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
With all that NRL nous, perhaps Pay could shed some light on how Cooper has morphed into a poor man's Asotasi, since his return to SL
Bang on this. Sooner play joe Philbin and get him developing more than cooper, he ain't arsed
Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Agreed, Cooper has been rank this season.
