Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:34 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2033
I hope they go for Richard Marshall or Andrew Henderson. There needs to be a pathway for coaches in the British game to progress.
However, more likely to be McGuire or Toovey.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:36 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3291
Location: newton-le-willows
Thanks for your service & our memories Tony ,but i think the last few years have seen some poor decisions that ,as manager, he has had to carry the can for.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:38 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 158
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I hope they go for Richard Marshall or Andrew Henderson. There needs to be a pathway for coaches in the British game to progress.
However, more likely to be McGuire or Toovey.

After the season we've had and given our Championship drought we can't be their pathway. No time for learning on the job, we need experience and a proven winner. Got to be Maguire.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:40 pm
Boss Hog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 238
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I hope they go for Richard Marshall or Andrew Henderson. There needs to be a pathway for coaches in the British game to progress.
However, more likely to be McGuire or Toovey.


How about Wire sign Powell from Cas, & then maybe Marshall/Henderson replace him?
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:47 pm
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3636
Location: M62 Corridor
Not before time. Sad but inevitable that it has ended this way.

Thanks for the memories.

Onwards and upwards.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:59 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: Warrington
Oxford Exile wrote:
Agar better be going as well!
+ 1
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:00 pm
Irish Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 871
Location: Irish Republic
Thanks for the memories Tony.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:13 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 855
just_browny wrote:
We should thank him for all nine seasons of service, including getting us a trophy and into two finals last season. I think this is the right decision, but the guy gave nine years of his life to our club and now that the decision is taken we should thank him for his efforts and the success he brought.

Greatest Warrington coach in my time watching the game by just about a million miles. Got the team playing with a confidence and style of play those of us who saw it will not forget, and transformed our status within the game (as well as our expectations, which have ultimately done for him now).

Thanks for the memories Tony.


Excellent post. Don't think there's too much to add.
Re: Smith to leave official, all comments in here
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 6:17 pm
Hicks Is A God
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 482
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
BBC have put Dean Pay into the frame,
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Alffi_7, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, Cherry_Warrior, foggy, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gerry Mander, GUBRATS, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Mulder, Norris Cole, NtW, Oxford Exile, Penks81, philmac79, Philth, Quickening, ratticusfinch, rover49, runningman29, S_Riley, shane A, silver2, Stitch, stpatricks, The Railwayman, The Riddler, thelinesman, vitch, Willzay, Wire, Wire Weaver, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales, Wrath and 615 guests

