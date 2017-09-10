just_browny wrote:

We should thank him for all nine seasons of service, including getting us a trophy and into two finals last season. I think this is the right decision, but the guy gave nine years of his life to our club and now that the decision is taken we should thank him for his efforts and the success he brought.



Greatest Warrington coach in my time watching the game by just about a million miles. Got the team playing with a confidence and style of play those of us who saw it will not forget, and transformed our status within the game (as well as our expectations, which have ultimately done for him now).



Thanks for the memories Tony.