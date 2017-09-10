|
I hope they go for Richard Marshall or Andrew Henderson. There needs to be a pathway for coaches in the British game to progress.
However, more likely to be McGuire or Toovey.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:36 pm
Thanks for your service & our memories Tony ,but i think the last few years have seen some poor decisions that ,as manager, he has had to carry the can for.
After the season we've had and given our Championship drought we can't be their pathway. No time for learning on the job, we need experience and a proven winner. Got to be Maguire.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 5:40 pm
How about Wire sign Powell from Cas, & then maybe Marshall/Henderson replace him?
Not before time. Sad but inevitable that it has ended this way.
Thanks for the memories.
Onwards and upwards.
Oxford Exile wrote:
Agar better be going as well!
+ 1
Thanks for the memories Tony.
just_browny wrote:
We should thank him for all nine seasons of service, including getting us a trophy and into two finals last season. I think this is the right decision, but the guy gave nine years of his life to our club and now that the decision is taken we should thank him for his efforts and the success he brought.
Greatest Warrington coach in my time watching the game by just about a million miles. Got the team playing with a confidence and style of play those of us who saw it will not forget, and transformed our status within the game (as well as our expectations, which have ultimately done for him now).
Thanks for the memories Tony.
Excellent post. Don't think there's too much to add.
BBC have put Dean Pay into the frame,
