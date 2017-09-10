WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith to leave official, all comments in here

Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:07 pm
https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/ ... nd-season/
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:25 pm
Very sad really that it's ended like this with this season falling well below his usual standards. When this season is over, I'll always remember him for the great years of rugby he brought to our club, especially from 2009-2012.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:29 pm
Indeed a sad day. He's looked like a broken man for the last few weeks. I just hope it's not affected his health and that he goes on to have further success elsewhere.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:42 pm
silver2 wrote:
Indeed a sad day. He's looked like a broken man for the last few weeks. I just hope it's not affected his health and that he goes on to have further success elsewhere.

Affected his health? It's just rugby, and I am sure he will get a nice payoff.

We definitely needed a new coach, poor signing after poor signing over the last 5 years.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:43 pm
So who comes in then??
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:43 pm
So who is in for the job,this as not come out of the blue this announcement. They must have someone lined up.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:44 pm
one of the GREATEST manager we EVER had....sad day. He was let down by Sandow and did not have a good Plan B....thats what has seen him go. Time will tell if this is for the best.
top flight since 1895
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:49 pm
How about you repeat the experiment and take Brian McDermott from us?

Please.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:53 pm
Facebook is in melt down, worse thing to happen since the great flood lol.
Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:55 pm
Even though we come see it coming, it's still a sad day. We had some truly great days under Smith.

All the best for the future TS, thanks for the memories!
