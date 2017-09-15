WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to play Catalans

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Team to play Catalans

Post a reply
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:12 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6094
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Keiththered wrote:
Whoever is relegated will find it more difficult to bounce back at the first time of asking. Cannot see either Leigh or Widnes maintaining their SL gates which will put pressure on the finances. It is difficult to say how Cats fans would react. London improved this year after 2016 and I feel will be even stronger in 2018. Toronto will be somewhat of an unknown quantity but are strengthening their squad.

You seem too optimistic to say you will be only out of SL for one season should you be relegated. I'm glad you can raise a laugh though. I don't think I would be able to if in your position.


i was just being 'cocky' not sure what I think to be honest, if we get relegated. But yes, there will be at least another 2 'full time' squads in the championship 2018, and Halifax might do also. Not sure if Fev are FT already.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:21 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8481
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Keiththered wrote:
Rhinos did the same last season against Hudds after they had qualified. Hudds win put us in the MPG and we all know how that turned out. Don't remember you raising the issue though.

We put ourselves in the mpg, as we lost at home to Huddersfield the week after they had beaten Leeds.

Despite the sentiment flying around team selections, it's always in your own hands at the end of the day.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:09 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 905
Proud and Dissapointed at same time . McBanana is one lucky man.Should have won that or a draw at least.Didnt see the sense in the drop goal at the time but they had to convert 2 fairly wide out try's so fair play to Walsh. Catalans for me should go down, we should have sent them on their way.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:02 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 199
Sounds like your boys put a big shift in tonight. Well done to them. I was hoping that you would win tonight which would put pressure on Catalans. Leigh will need results to go their way now to have a decent shot at SL survival, and they only have themselves to blame for being in this situation.
Good luck in SL 2018 and hopefully we will join you.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:33 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 780
And I thought Widnes were crap....
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:41 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5757
Location: east east hull
It just shows something is wrong at Catalans when there scraping a win against our reserves with the squad they have taking nothing away from an excellent performance from us I was proud of all of them thought Atkin was excellent ZDC is a tough little player and nice to see one of Cockaynes 20 yard murder balls on his own line again :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:33 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2742
Location: live in gosport wos hull
CATS were rubbish if they can not beat a team with 11 first team players out, I do not want to say this but I hope they go down
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:47 am
redbeard Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 15, 2015 11:27 pm
Posts: 76
I think it spoke volumes when they elected to take the 2 only 20 meters out from our line with a full set to play. They look weaker than Leigh and Widnes.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Greavsie, gunners guns13, redbeard, reliant robin and 150 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,3062,14476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDONB
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM