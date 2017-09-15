Keiththered wrote:

Whoever is relegated will find it more difficult to bounce back at the first time of asking. Cannot see either Leigh or Widnes maintaining their SL gates which will put pressure on the finances. It is difficult to say how Cats fans would react. London improved this year after 2016 and I feel will be even stronger in 2018. Toronto will be somewhat of an unknown quantity but are strengthening their squad.



You seem too optimistic to say you will be only out of SL for one season should you be relegated . I'm glad you can raise a laugh though. I don't think I would be able to if in your position.