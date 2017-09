I've just read the Toronto thread on Leighs board and can see Budgies beef. Individual posters will always have their dislike of certain clubs for own reasons but having seen majority of games in qualifiers Leigh are better team than wid or cats.Still not sure why they stunk against Vikings at home?Hard path too safety now.i see DIM has waded in on Leigh again whilst creaming over Toronto and french.strange man/woman but at least Bentham looked after his mob again tonight