robinrovers10 wrote:
Because Blair is going home, and Jewitt is the most senior front rower with Scuton going for surgery soon.
Cannot see why Blair going home means you include him in the team.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:51 pm
Bobby made it perfectly clear on Saturday after the game. He will be here in 2018.
Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:18 pm
I love Bobby Blair. Top player, phenomenal workrate, useful utility, tough as old boots, fantastic bloke. Shame he drives an Audi.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:21 pm
10 changes to the squad that took the field on Saturday, Heffernan latest one to go under the knife, chance for some youngsters to impress,atkin and harris in halves I believe, leigh supporters wont be impressed , but earned the right ,I should imagine catalan will try to bully us ,but our younger players will not be afraid of the challenge ,
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:28 pm
Seems like a lot of players needing surgery to me. I can't argue against the logic, suppose I'll just have to accept it. This businesslike approach is probably right for long term success but the romantic adventurer in me just wants to see us go full tilt win the next game, whoever / whatever that might be.
Was a shame though when we'd won the league and then suffered two defeats, didn't matter re results but to me it took the edge off celebrating winning the league campaign. Again, just a personal opinion, it would be a shame if we'd done so well this season, then ended on two big defeats.
Be a big bonus though if the "reserves" step up and put in a good performance, so fingers crossed for that. I'm just worried that I've heard so often this season that "they had to win" somehow made it an excuse for us to lose. The party on the pitch might be a bit flat if we get stuffed.
Either way, it'll all be over by the time I get back. I set off the day after we play Warrington! Usual standard of organisation from me. Thought for a while I might get to see one more game this season but luckily we don't need the MPG.
Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:19 pm
Seems like a lot of players needing surgery to me. I can't argue against the logic, suppose I'll just have to accept it. This businesslike approach is probably right for long term success but the romantic adventurer in me just wants to see us go full tilt win the next game, whoever / whatever that might be.
Was a shame though when we'd won the league and then suffered two defeats, didn't matter re results but to me it took the edge off celebrating winning the league campaign. Again, just a personal opinion, it would be a shame if we'd done so well this season, then ended on two big defeats.
Be a big bonus though if the "reserves" step up and put in a good performance, so fingers crossed for that. I'm just worried that I've heard so often this season that "they had to win" somehow made it an excuse for us to lose. The party on the pitch might be a bit flat if we get stuffed.
We'd all like to go for it with a full team but sensibility takes over no point risking players who are busted and it's a couple of extra weeks recovery I think the reserves will give it a good go last chance to impress though we do look a bit light in the forwards
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:35 pm
Whilst being tremendously impressed with the (deserved) way you have regained SL status, I have to confess (as a Leyther) to being very disappointed with your selection for the visit of Catalans. For obvious reasons, I hope you beat them, but feel you have just given them a huge 'leg up' in the battle to avoid the MPG. Our coach and owner (surprisingly
) have maintained a dignified silence, but I notice that Mr. Betts, is on record as fearing your guys would be suffering a hangover for the Catalans game!
Ah well, hopefully the ten new faces haven't been celebrating all week. Good luck tomorrow!
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:08 pm
Whilst being tremendously impressed with the (deserved) way you have regained SL status, I have to confess (as a Leyther) to being very disappointed with your selection for the visit of Catalans. For obvious reasons, I hope you beat them, but feel you have just given them a huge 'leg up' in the battle to avoid the MPG. Our coach and owner (surprisingly
) have maintained a dignified silence, but I notice that Mr. Betts, is on record as fearing your guys would be suffering a hangover for the Catalans game!
Ah well, hopefully the ten new faces haven't been celebrating all week. Good luck tomorrow!
Those players that will be pulling on the shirt tomorrow will certainly not taking the game lightly and nor will Tim Sheens either.
Some of those players will be wanting to prove they are good enough for a possible contract while the younger ones who have been quite impressive this season will want to prove that they are ready to step up a notch next year and beyond. I will be watching with interest to see how players like young Kieron Moran, Joe Cator, Brad Clavering, Will Oakes and our recent signing from Swinton, Chris Atkin perform against super league opposition, I don't think they will let us down and could even surprise us.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:26 pm
Catalans will win by 20+ (hope I'm wrong)
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"