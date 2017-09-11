Seems like a lot of players needing surgery to me. I can't argue against the logic, suppose I'll just have to accept it. This businesslike approach is probably right for long term success but the romantic adventurer in me just wants to see us go full tilt win the next game, whoever / whatever that might be.



Was a shame though when we'd won the league and then suffered two defeats, didn't matter re results but to me it took the edge off celebrating winning the league campaign. Again, just a personal opinion, it would be a shame if we'd done so well this season, then ended on two big defeats.



Be a big bonus though if the "reserves" step up and put in a good performance, so fingers crossed for that. I'm just worried that I've heard so often this season that "they had to win" somehow made it an excuse for us to lose. The party on the pitch might be a bit flat if we get stuffed.



Either way, it'll all be over by the time I get back. I set off the day after we play Warrington! Usual standard of organisation from me. Thought for a while I might get to see one more game this season but luckily we don't need the MPG.