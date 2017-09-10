WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to play Catalans

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Team to play Catalans

Post a reply
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:23 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9863
Location: Leicestershire.
fun time frankie wrote:
I agree unless there busted what's the point obviously love him or loathe him give cockayne a farewell game something that I felt Morgan should have done with Stanley Gene


Tbf, there's a bit of a difference between a play-off game, as it was in 2009, and a post-promotion celebration game.

It is a weakness of this format that we won't have our strongest possible team out and I feel a bit for Leigh and Widnes. But Leeds were already sending players for surgery when they failed to beat Hudds last year, and it is only sensible we do the same now.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:35 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5743
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbf, there's a bit of a difference between a play-off game, as it was in 2009, and a post-promotion celebration game.

It is a weakness of this format that we won't have our strongest possible team out and I feel a bit for Leigh and Widnes. But Leeds were already sending players for surgery when they failed to beat Hudds last year, and it is only sensible we do the same now.

It was a nothing game wasn't it if was a play off game I could of understood
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:42 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9863
Location: Leicestershire.
fun time frankie wrote:
It was a nothing game wasn't it if was a play off game I could of understood


Iirc, he played in our first SL play-off game at Headingley, but was dropped when we played Wigan at CP the week after.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:45 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5743
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Iirc, he played in our first SL play-off game at Headingley, but was dropped when we played Wigan at CP the week after.

I'm thinking of the last league game I think when we couldnt move from 4th
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:55 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9863
Location: Leicestershire.
fun time frankie wrote:
I'm thinking of the last league game I think when we couldnt move from 4th


Looking back at the results, I think third must have have still been possible at that stage. And tbf, the timings would have been a bit odd potentially. What if he'd been needed against Wigan having already done his big farewell?

Cockayne is very lucky that things have fallen as they have, rather than Gene being unlucky.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:46 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5743
Location: east east hull
Mild Rover wrote:
Looking back at the results, I think third must have have still been possible at that stage. And tbf, the timings would have been a bit odd potentially. What if he'd been needed against Wigan having already done his big farewell?

Cockayne is very lucky that things have fallen as they have, rather than Gene being unlucky.

I think I'll bow to your superior knowledge :D and yes Cockayne is very lucky I still can't quite believe it myself
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:16 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 156
Location: East Hull
Keiththered wrote:
Unless they are injured what is the point of resting players with only two matches to play? Why did you pick Blair to start and Jewitt on the bench from the regulars over the last few matches?


Because Blair is going home, and Jewitt is the most senior front rower with Scuton going for surgery soon.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:25 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1421
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Is this Blairs last season?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Dave K., faxcar, fun time frankie, g_balls, Hessle rover, redbeard, robinrovers10, Salty mouse and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,6882,00076,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM