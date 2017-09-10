WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to play Catalans

Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:23 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
I agree unless there busted what's the point obviously love him or loathe him give cockayne a farewell game something that I felt Morgan should have done with Stanley Gene


Tbf, there's a bit of a difference between a play-off game, as it was in 2009, and a post-promotion celebration game.

It is a weakness of this format that we won't have our strongest possible team out and I feel a bit for Leigh and Widnes. But Leeds were already sending players for surgery when they failed to beat Hudds last year, and it is only sensible we do the same now.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:35 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Tbf, there's a bit of a difference between a play-off game, as it was in 2009, and a post-promotion celebration game.

It is a weakness of this format that we won't have our strongest possible team out and I feel a bit for Leigh and Widnes. But Leeds were already sending players for surgery when they failed to beat Hudds last year, and it is only sensible we do the same now.

It was a nothing game wasn't it if was a play off game I could of understood
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:42 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
It was a nothing game wasn't it if was a play off game I could of understood


Iirc, he played in our first SL play-off game at Headingley, but was dropped when we played Wigan at CP the week after.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:45 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Iirc, he played in our first SL play-off game at Headingley, but was dropped when we played Wigan at CP the week after.

I'm thinking of the last league game I think when we couldnt move from 4th
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 7:55 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
I'm thinking of the last league game I think when we couldnt move from 4th


Looking back at the results, I think third must have have still been possible at that stage. And tbf, the timings would have been a bit odd potentially. What if he'd been needed against Wigan having already done his big farewell?

Cockayne is very lucky that things have fallen as they have, rather than Gene being unlucky.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:46 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Looking back at the results, I think third must have have still been possible at that stage. And tbf, the timings would have been a bit odd potentially. What if he'd been needed against Wigan having already done his big farewell?

Cockayne is very lucky that things have fallen as they have, rather than Gene being unlucky.

I think I'll bow to your superior knowledge :D and yes Cockayne is very lucky I still can't quite believe it myself
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
