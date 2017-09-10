robinrovers10 wrote: Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-



Cockayne (c)

Oakes

Salter

Abdull

Moss

Marsh

Ellis

Johnson

Dockar-Clay

Mulhern

Horne

Blair

Cator



Clark

Clavering

Owen Harrison

Jewitt



Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.

Speaking to a rather popped updirector later in the evening, he said that playing some youngsters (fringe players) with Ben as captain would be the most likely decision by Sheens.I would certainly like to see how Oakes and Cator went against Catalans possibly, even young Harris although I don't think he is quite ready to be thrown in just yet.