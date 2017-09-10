Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-
Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator
Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt
Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.
Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator
Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt
Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.