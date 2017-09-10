WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to play Catalans

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Team to play Catalans

Post a reply
Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:36 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 155
Location: East Hull
Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-

Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator

Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt

Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 2:40 pm
Seventies red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Nov 24, 2008 11:08 am
Posts: 1736
robinrovers10 wrote:
Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-

Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator

Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt

Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.


Speaking to a rather popped up :DRUNK: director later in the evening, he said that playing some youngsters (fringe players) with Ben as captain would be the most likely decision by Sheens.
I would certainly like to see how Oakes and Cator went against Catalans possibly, even young Harris although I don't think he is quite ready to be thrown in just yet.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:12 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: east east hull
I'd rest a few the likes of scruton shaw Lunt Ellis but I'd like to see a competitive side as Catalans are there for the taking and a full strength team against Warrington
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:36 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 634
fun time frankie wrote:
I'd rest a few the likes of scruton shaw Lunt Ellis but I'd like to see a competitive side as Catalans are there for the taking and a full strength team against Warrington


Scruton has played his last match in 2017. Ops on shoulder and wrist.
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 3:42 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 634
robinrovers10 wrote:
Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-

Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator

Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt

Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.


Unless they are injured what is the point of resting players with only two matches to play? Why did you pick Blair to start and Jewitt on the bench from the regulars over the last few matches?
Re: Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 4:49 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5737
Location: east east hull
Keiththered wrote:
Unless they are injured what is the point of resting players with only two matches to play? Why did you pick Blair to start and Jewitt on the bench from the regulars over the last few matches?

I agree unless there busted what's the point obviously love him or loathe him give cockayne a farewell game something that I felt Morgan should have done with Stanley Gene
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, craig hkr, fun time frankie, g_balls, Lilfatman, Mulder, Oafy, tommyfinn and 103 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,2042,39476,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM