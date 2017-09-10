Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-



Cockayne (c)

Oakes

Salter

Abdull

Moss

Marsh

Ellis

Johnson

Dockar-Clay

Mulhern

Horne

Blair

Cator



Clark

Clavering

Owen Harrison

Jewitt



Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.