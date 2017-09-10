WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team to play Catalans

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Team to play Catalans

Post a reply
Team to play Catalans
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 1:36 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 155
Location: East Hull
Although it would be nice to sail through unbeaten I hope Sheens names a changed team. I don't care if it is to the detriment to other teams outcome of the result, I just don't see the point of playing important players in what is a dead rubber, I would play:-

Cockayne (c)
Oakes
Salter
Abdull
Moss
Marsh
Ellis
Johnson
Dockar-Clay
Mulhern
Horne
Blair
Cator

Clark
Clavering
Owen Harrison
Jewitt

Would have been nice to throw the 5 dual-reg players we have out but I think York and Sheffield will need them for their respective campaigns.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: des lawson, Mild Rover, reliant robin, robinrovers10, Salty mouse, Seventies red, SirStan, teddypicker, Vikingsufferer, With airlie bird and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,1001,66676,2144,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM