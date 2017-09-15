i may have it wrong, but if that was the case if wakey beat wigan and we lose to cas there would have gone above us? also if wigan beat cas tomorr then we would be 5th as wigan have better points difference?
At least one point against Castleford will see us finish 3rd. A loss will give both Wigan and St. Helens a chance of a top 4 place. St. Helens would have to beat Salford and Wigan would only need to gain 2 points from their remaining 2 matches.
So indeed we could finish 5th on points difference.
if only grix would have kicked that ball out last week lol
all those on social media who were wanting a saints win just so we would stay in the top 4, how you feeling now??
If we miss out on the top 4 it won't be because Sts beat Wakefield. It's because we lost twice to Cats, at home to Leigh & Hudds plus a number of other poor performances during the season. Some fans claimed at the time you don't win silverware in said month, true, but you can really balls it up for yourselves come the play offs.
