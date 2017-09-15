WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wakey

Post a reply
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:54 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2824
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.


They will need to keep it for the end of next season, when they go back down. :lol:
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:00 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10491
if only grix would have kicked that ball out last week lol

all those on social media who were wanting a saints win just so we would stay in the top 4, how you feeling now??
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:47 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4797
i may have it wrong, but if that was the case if wakey beat wigan and we lose to cas there would have gone above us? also if wigan beat cas tomorr then we would be 5th as wigan have better points difference?
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Wakey
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:09 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 422
Location: Australia
hull2524 wrote:
i may have it wrong, but if that was the case if wakey beat wigan and we lose to cas there would have gone above us? also if wigan beat cas tomorr then we would be 5th as wigan have better points difference?


At least one point against Castleford will see us finish 3rd. A loss will give both Wigan and St. Helens a chance of a top 4 place. St. Helens would have to beat Salford and Wigan would only need to gain 2 points from their remaining 2 matches.

So indeed we could finish 5th on points difference.
8Re: Wakey
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:10 am
Smiggs User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 1:30 pm
Posts: 9171
Location: Hull
number 6 wrote:
if only grix would have kicked that ball out last week lol

all those on social media who were wanting a saints win just so we would stay in the top 4, how you feeling now??

If we miss out on the top 4 it won't be because Sts beat Wakefield. It's because we lost twice to Cats, at home to Leigh & Hudds plus a number of other poor performances during the season. Some fans claimed at the time you don't win silverware in said month, true, but you can really balls it up for yourselves come the play offs.
Re: Wakey
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:15 am
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1836
Location: Hull
number 6 wrote:
if only grix would have kicked that ball out last week lol

all those on social media who were wanting a saints win just so we would stay in the top 4, how you feeling now??

I wanted Saints to win cause I was quite confident we would get a result against Wigan. Not managing to close out that game, while understandable, was a blow.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, ComeOnYouUll, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, jimmys sidestep, Lilfatman, Mild Rover, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, swissfan, threepennystander, Yahoo [Bot] and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,2872,02776,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTRY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDONB
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM