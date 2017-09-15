hull2524 wrote: i may have it wrong, but if that was the case if wakey beat wigan and we lose to cas there would have gone above us? also if wigan beat cas tomorr then we would be 5th as wigan have better points difference?

At least one point against Castleford will see us finish 3rd. A loss will give both Wigan and St. Helens a chance of a top 4 place. St. Helens would have to beat Salford and Wigan would only need to gain 2 points from their remaining 2 matches.So indeed we could finish 5th on points difference.