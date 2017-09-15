if only grix would have kicked that ball out last week lol
all those on social media who were wanting a saints win just so we would stay in the top 4, how you feeling now??
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, barham red, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, FrEaK-HullFC, HFC Boy, HFCFan123, Jake the Peg, Mild mannered Janitor, Mild Rover, mk_fc, oooh Gravy!, ricardo07, rodney_trotter, Tarquin Fuego, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, UllFC, With airlie bird, yorksguy1865 and 241 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk