Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.

Do we get three guesses? If so,
Rickets
Syphilis
The Black Death

Do I win £5?
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:45 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
No :lol:

Maybe it was meant as a rhetorical question, which may or may not require a question mark, depending on who you ask.


Or maybe he was just letting us know that the once popular board game is making a resurgence?
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:48 pm
Well at least we know we have to get a result at Cas, Saints hammering Huddersfield.
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:54 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Well at least we know we have to get a result at Cas, Saints hammering Huddersfield.


Yep, and it looks like Salford definitely won't have anything to play for next week either. There is still the possibility that both Cas and Wakefield could beat Wigan but that's also unlikely. But hey, it's in our own hands and that's all we could ask for. After the endless fawning over Cas this year how sweet would it be to win darn t'lane twice in a week to get to OT?
