Mrs Barista wrote: Well at least we know we have to get a result at Cas, Saints hammering Huddersfield.

Yep, and it looks like Salford definitely won't have anything to play for next week either. There is still the possibility that both Cas and Wakefield could beat Wigan but that's also unlikely. But hey, it's in our own hands and that's all we could ask for. After the endless fawning over Cas this year how sweet would it be to win darn t'lane twice in a week to get to OT?