Wilde 3 wrote:
Last night you were just as culpable as anybody else. You should heed your own advice and press the ignore button
Yep I was.
I dislike his online persona immensely, as I'm someone how floats in and out of the forum he's on the verge of misogyny. He wouldn't attack anyone else the way he attacks Mrs B.
What he accuses her of, not backing the side, is the most hypocritical thing I've ever read from a bloke who started a petition. And we're been ask to forget about it?
Fair enough.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:46 pm
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:00 pm
threepennystander wrote:
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever
Good to see grammar still alive and strong in East Hull.
'We're back' would have read much better, but up there with their 'Rovers Ledgend' banner a few seasons ago.
Grammar aside, promotion from the Championship is nothing unless you win 26/26 games.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:06 pm
Sheldon wrote:
Add the name calling, call a spade a spade.
Did you see the BBC CC final pre match "At home with the Radfords" where his wife explained the heartbreak their kids were subjected to through when there was such public clamour for their dad's removal?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:15 pm
threepennystander wrote:
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever
Apparently they did look into hiring a plane but the idea never got off the ground
when they realised British Airways and Virgin will not accept DHSS tokens.
Born Black and White
Die Black and White
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:19 pm
Sheldon wrote:
Yep I was.
I dislike his online persona immensely, as I'm someone how floats in and out of the forum he's on the verge of misogyny. He wouldn't attack anyone else the way he attacks Mrs B.
What he accuses her of, not backing the side, is the most hypocritical thing I've ever read from a bloke who started a petition. And we're been ask to forget about it?
Fair enough.
Yeah, it amounts to misogyny IMO but fortunately it's water off a duck's back. I'm often called an apologist to such an extent that I've been accused many times of being on the club payroll. Yet I make a careful, if often conservative assessment of half time prospects and get direct personal abuse on a weekly basis. Contrast with the pervasively negative tone of several male posters who never get the same response and you have it right I think. I'm pretty resilient though.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:25 pm
Rugby Raider wrote:
Good to see grammar still alive and strong in East Hull.
'We're back' would have read much better, but up there with their 'Rovers Ledgend' banner a few seasons ago.
Grammar aside, promotion from the Championship is nothing unless you win 26/26 games.
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:44 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.
Did it have a question mark at the end?
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:20 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.
In that case, apologies for incorrectly grammar checking.
The 'Rovers Ledgend' banner reference remains. There is photographic evidence, but I do not have to hand.
