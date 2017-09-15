WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey

Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:01 am
Sheldon
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22151
Location: London
Wilde 3 wrote:
Last night you were just as culpable as anybody else. You should heed your own advice and press the ignore button


Yep I was.

I dislike his online persona immensely, as I'm someone how floats in and out of the forum he's on the verge of misogyny. He wouldn't attack anyone else the way he attacks Mrs B.

What he accuses her of, not backing the side, is the most hypocritical thing I've ever read from a bloke who started a petition. And we're been ask to forget about it?

Fair enough.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:46 pm
threepennystander
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 335
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:00 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 792
Location: Playing League on The Close
threepennystander wrote:
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever

Good to see grammar still alive and strong in East Hull.

'We're back' would have read much better, but up there with their 'Rovers Ledgend' banner a few seasons ago.

Grammar aside, promotion from the Championship is nothing unless you win 26/26 games.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:06 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25089
Location: West Yorkshire
Sheldon wrote:
Add the name calling, call a spade a spade.

Did you see the BBC CC final pre match "At home with the Radfords" where his wife explained the heartbreak their kids were subjected to through when there was such public clamour for their dad's removal?
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:15 pm
Plateface
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 8:23 pm
Posts: 468
Location: no where near east hull
threepennystander wrote:
Small mention and thank you to the dobbin fans who put some of their well earned dole money into our bank account last night so they could show off their "were back" banner amongst the wakey fans. Embarrassing doesn't even cover it. Last year after wembley we fly a plane with a banner over their stadium as they are losing to a championship side and this was their response.If those fans are reading this congratulations on the worst come back banterror ever


Apparently they did look into hiring a plane but the idea never got off the ground :D when they realised British Airways and Virgin will not accept DHSS tokens.
Born Black and White
Die Black and White

Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:19 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25089
Location: West Yorkshire
Sheldon wrote:
Yep I was.

I dislike his online persona immensely, as I'm someone how floats in and out of the forum he's on the verge of misogyny. He wouldn't attack anyone else the way he attacks Mrs B.

What he accuses her of, not backing the side, is the most hypocritical thing I've ever read from a bloke who started a petition. And we're been ask to forget about it?

Fair enough.

Yeah, it amounts to misogyny IMO but fortunately it's water off a duck's back. I'm often called an apologist to such an extent that I've been accused many times of being on the club payroll. Yet I make a careful, if often conservative assessment of half time prospects and get direct personal abuse on a weekly basis. Contrast with the pervasively negative tone of several male posters who never get the same response and you have it right I think. I'm pretty resilient though. :lol:
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:25 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17505
Rugby Raider wrote:
Good to see grammar still alive and strong in East Hull.

'We're back' would have read much better, but up there with their 'Rovers Ledgend' banner a few seasons ago.

Grammar aside, promotion from the Championship is nothing unless you win 26/26 games.


It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:44 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25089
Location: West Yorkshire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.

Did it have a question mark at the end?
Re: Wakey
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:20 pm
Rugby Raider
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 02, 2010 3:10 pm
Posts: 792
Location: Playing League on The Close
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
It actually said "Guess Who's Back". It's threepennystander who misplaced an apostrophe.

In that case, apologies for incorrectly grammar checking.

The 'Rovers Ledgend' banner reference remains. There is photographic evidence, but I do not have to hand.
