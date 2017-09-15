Sheldon wrote: Yep I was.



I dislike his online persona immensely, as I'm someone how floats in and out of the forum he's on the verge of misogyny. He wouldn't attack anyone else the way he attacks Mrs B.



What he accuses her of, not backing the side, is the most hypocritical thing I've ever read from a bloke who started a petition. And we're been ask to forget about it?



Fair enough.

Yeah, it amounts to misogyny IMO but fortunately it's water off a duck's back. I'm often called an apologist to such an extent that I've been accused many times of being on the club payroll. Yet I make a careful, if often conservative assessment of half time prospects and get direct personal abuse on a weekly basis. Contrast with the pervasively negative tone of several male posters who never get the same response and you have it right I think. I'm pretty resilient though.