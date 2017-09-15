|
tbf I think most of us do it in our heads, we just don't put it in black and white, I assume mrs B does it as a wind up
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:57 am
|
Karen
Chris71 wrote:
Same here after we went 10-0 down I was telling myself thats it yet again we've blown it, seasons ended with a whimper etc. I tend to do it everytime for some reason but it doesn't stop me cheering them on and hoping they can turn it around etc, lets face it we know they can. Just some of us do it as a way of dealing with the anguish during the game.
Exactly! At Wembley last year I looked at my son as Warrington went over to make it 10-0 and made the knife across the throat sign and said game over. It's how I cope, I expect the worst so that when the best happens it means so much more. To suggest Mrs B doesn't back the lads is ludicrous!!
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:59 am
|
Karen
hull2524 wrote:
tbf I think most of us do it in our heads, we just don't put it in black and white, I assume mrs B does it as a wind up
More than likely, just that people fall for it and bite every chuffing week leaving us to clear up the backlash!
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:06 am
|
DGM
Karen wrote:
More than likely, just that people fall for it and bite every chuffing week leaving us to clear up the backlash!
There's one common denominator present in the vast majority of the bickering on here.
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:15 am
|
Karen wrote:
Why do you fall for this, week in, week out?? This is what Mrs B does, it's a defence mechanism and everyone sees it for exactly what it is. I do it, just not on here.
I'm going to give you the same advice Sheldon did...just without the name calling...ignore her. If you don't like what she posts, click the ignore button. But don't rise to it week in week out and then not expect some backlash!
Add the name calling, call a spade a spade.
|
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
